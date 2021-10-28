LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.28% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

