LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.