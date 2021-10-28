LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $18,656,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 62,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $452.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.00 and a 200 day moving average of $432.98. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

