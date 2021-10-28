LPL Financial LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.58% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJK. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 187.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $50.93 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.