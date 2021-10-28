LPL Financial LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 690.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $56.28.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.