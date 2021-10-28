LPL Financial LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 871.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,479.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $78.69.

