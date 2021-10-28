LPL Financial LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

