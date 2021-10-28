LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

