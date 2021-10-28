LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $291,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of SCCO opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.34%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.