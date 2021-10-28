LPL Financial LLC Invests $3.51 Million in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 222,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWP opened at $27.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

