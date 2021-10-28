LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $57,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.42.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

