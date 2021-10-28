LPL Financial LLC Purchases 18,089 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 119.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Shake Shack worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after buying an additional 36,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 70.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.16.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

