LPL Financial LLC Purchases 38,956 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,956 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCIV. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCIV opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

