LPL Financial LLC Purchases 41,394 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,394 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

