LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in XPeng by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in XPeng by 16.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in XPeng by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in XPeng by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng during the second quarter worth $44,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 8.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

