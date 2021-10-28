LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after acquiring an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,769,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,584 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

