Lucid Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 809,853 call options on the company. This is an increase of 267% compared to the average daily volume of 220,909 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,180,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCID traded up 7.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 34.20. 5,667,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,564,984. Lucid Group has a one year low of 9.60 and a one year high of 64.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

