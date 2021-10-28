Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.60. 179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.

About Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

