Luther Burbank Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $730.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luther Burbank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Luther Burbank worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

