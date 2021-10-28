M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MDC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,856. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

