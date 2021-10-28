M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Up 269.9% in October

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 269.9% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MBAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,746. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.28% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

