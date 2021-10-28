Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CLI opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. Mack-Cali Realty has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

