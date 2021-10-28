MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.61

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 9516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 129.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $543,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,935 shares of company stock valued at $28,849,146 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

