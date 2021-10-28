MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.61

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 9516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 129.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.
In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $543,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,935 shares of company stock valued at $28,849,146 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
