Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 77,582 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,582 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $122.28 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

