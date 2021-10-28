Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Atlassian worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,149,000 after buying an additional 68,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,656,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,644,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $412.88 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $433.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.68. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of -147.46, a P/E/G ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

