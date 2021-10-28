Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 21,676.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,713 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.82% of Veracyte worth $23,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 224,975 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,005,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,121,000 after purchasing an additional 313,833 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $160,015,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 70,037 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $45.37 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

