Maecenas Price Tops $0.0050 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. Maecenas has a market cap of $344,042.68 and $196.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00208905 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00098667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

