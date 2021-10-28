Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MGA opened at $79.51 on Thursday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in Magna International by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Magna International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 171.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

