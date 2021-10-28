Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Stock Position Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.05% of Magna International worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.