MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 4.8% This Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00008180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and $1.91 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

