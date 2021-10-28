Main Street Capital (MAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main Street Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.