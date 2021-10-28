Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) versus Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Financial Analysis

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Main Street Capital pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Yum! Brands pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Main Street Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Yum! Brands has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 126.72% 10.01% 5.33% Yum! Brands 21.21% -16.99% 23.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Main Street Capital and Yum! Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Yum! Brands 1 10 9 0 2.40

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.95%. Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $129.74, suggesting a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Main Street Capital and Yum! Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $222.61 million 13.54 $29.38 million $2.10 20.92 Yum! Brands $5.65 billion 6.58 $904.00 million $3.62 34.77

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Main Street Capital. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Main Street Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides ”one-stop” financing alternatives to its portfolio companies.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc. operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept. The Pizza Hut Division segment operates the Pizza Hut concept. The Taco Bell Division segment includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept. The Habit Burger Grill Division segment includes its worldwide operations of the Habit Burger Grill concept. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

