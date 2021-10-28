MakiSwap Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and $4.18 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00070120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00100586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.88 or 1.00277917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.72 or 0.07050991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021813 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

