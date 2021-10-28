Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.24

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.24 and traded as low as $16.78. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 1,361 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.