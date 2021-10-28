Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Manning & Napier has decreased its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manning & Napier has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE MN opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Manning & Napier has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $176.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.12.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

