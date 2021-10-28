Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.42. 53,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,462,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 4.54.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $13,264,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $696,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.