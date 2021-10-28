Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.42. 53,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,462,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $13,264,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $696,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

