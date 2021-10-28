Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 815,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Marathon Oil worth $90,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after buying an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

MRO opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

