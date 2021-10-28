Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Marine Products has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Marine Products has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Marine Products alerts:

MPX opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $423.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Marine Products worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.