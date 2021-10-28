Mark Adrian Kirkland Purchases 8,710 Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($32,659.66).

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £607.10 million and a P/E ratio of 25.09. Strix Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 353.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 320.88.

Get Strix Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 378 ($4.94).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.