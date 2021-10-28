Marlin (POND) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $63.61 million and $16.89 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00071333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00096948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.86 or 1.00056262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.07030149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00022252 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.