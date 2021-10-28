Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $30.60. 291,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,320,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 78.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

