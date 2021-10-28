Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.42

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.42 and last traded at $161.16, with a volume of 48586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.80.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

