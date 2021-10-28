Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

