Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.01 Million in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 392,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.31% of SFL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 221,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 843,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 217,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

SFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. SFL’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

