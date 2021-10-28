Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 16,051 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX opened at $85.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

