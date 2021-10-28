Marshall Wace LLP Sells 208,090 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $5,960,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $24,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,967 shares of company stock valued at $50,574,052.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

RBLX opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

