Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.77 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 127,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 317,932 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 51.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 87,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock worth $1,807,437 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.