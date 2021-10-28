Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.89 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,042,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,824,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $295.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.51. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $302.15. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.