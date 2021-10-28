Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.80

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and traded as high as $86.78. Marubeni shares last traded at $84.95, with a volume of 13,138 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MARUY. Mizuho raised Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Marubeni Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

