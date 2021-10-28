Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.87.
Shares of MAS opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18.
In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
About Masco
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
