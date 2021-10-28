Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Shares of MAS opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

